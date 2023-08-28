Ted Cruz Falls For Yet Another Misleading Tweet: ‘Nuts’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday added yet another social media moment to his list of online gaffes. Cruz, who hosts a podcast as well as serving as a legislator, took time out of his busy schedule to share a video from an account called “End Wokeness.” The clip, however, quickly received a community note debunking its usage as misleading.

“The Biden administration welded open the Trump border wall in Tucson, AZ. It’s not a crisis. It’s by design,” read the caption of the tweet shared by Cruz. The video in the tweet showed a section of the southern U.S. border wall with open floodgates.

“These are floodgates that are required to be opened during Arizona’s monsoon season. If left closed, the force of flash floods caused by seasonal rain and the debris they carry would topple the border wall. This practice was also done during the Trump administration,” read the community noted added to the tweet by Twitter, now known as X.

Cruz shared the “End Wokeness” tweet and added, “This…is…nuts.”

Cruz’s accidental spreading of border misinformation comes a little more than a week after he shared a doctored image of a shark swimming down the 405 freeway in Los Angeles during the recent tropical storm that hit the region.

“Holy crap,” Cruz wrote while sharing the image, which is both an obvious joke and one that is regularly repeated online.

Cruz later acknowledged his mistake and quipped. “I’m told this is a joke. In LA, you never know… 🤷🏻‍♂️ And everyone please stay safe from the storm or otherwise.”

In 2017, Cruz’s Twitter account got him into some hot water. The account made headlines like this one from the Guardian, “Ted Cruz Twitter account ‘likes’ pornographic tweet.”

His office went into damage control mode and the conservative senator ended the scandal by blaming the incident on a staffer’s “honest mistake.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com