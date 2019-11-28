Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) became the latest conservative figure to call out Chick-fil-A, Wednesday, after the chicken chain made a donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Linking to a Breitbart News article on Chick-fil-A’s donation to the SPLC, Cruz declared, “If true, @ChickfilA has badly lost its way.”

“Millions of Christians have been proud of ChickFilA’s courageous stands for religious liberty. To fund those who hate your customers is just sad,” he continued.

If true, @ChickfilA has badly lost its way. Millions of Christians have been proud of ChickFilA’s courageous stands for religious liberty. To fund those who hate your customers is just sad. https://t.co/fF8Po4eu8l — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 28, 2019

Cruz is just one of the latest conservative figures to turn on Chick-fil-A, after the company dropped donations to Christian charities like the Salvation Army, following protests from LGBT activists.

On Wednesday, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was a big fan of the fast food company just months ago, posted, “Chick Fil A betrayed us.”

“We stood by them for years during every attack and controversy… Despite this they announced they will no longer support Christian organizations,” he proclaimed. “Even worse, it has come out they support the Southern Poverty Law Center!! No more Chick-Fil-A, ever!”

Kirk’s loyal manservant Benny Johnson added, “@ChickfilA turned their back on all of us.”

Chick Fil A stopped funding Christian organizations yet records reveal they fund abortion groups and leftist hate: https://t.co/o2gIjVrm3m@ChickfilA turned their back on all of us https://t.co/AeXXvWL1G5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]