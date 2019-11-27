Charlie Kirk Slams Chick-fil-A: ‘Betrayed Us, No More Chick-fil-A Ever!’

In a dramatic twist of events, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk slammed Christian fast food chain Chick-fil-A on Wednesday, vowing to never eat its chicken again.

“Chick Fil A betrayed us,” Kirk declared in a Twitter post. “We stood by them for years during every attack and controversy… Despite this they announced they will no longer support Christian organizations.”

“Even worse, it has come out they support the Southern Poverty Law Center!!” he added, concluding, “No more Chick-Fil-A, ever!”

Before his recent fall out with Chick-fil-A, Kirk had promoted the fast food chain on at least 13 separate occasions on his Twitter account, citing the company’s Christian and conservative beliefs.

“Chick Fil A is America at its best,” posted Kirk in April, and in 2018, Kirk praised the chicken restaurant for running “their company with high moral conduct and standards.”

“They honor the sabbath, treat their workers well, greet all customers wonderfully, and have the best waffle fries ever,” he proclaimed.

On Wednesday, noted plagiarist Benny Johnson, who works for Kirk’s Turning Point USA, also slammed the fast food chain.

“@ChickfilA turned their back on all of us,” he declared.

This month, Chick-fil-A announced that it had stopped donating to several Christian charities, including the Salvation Army, following criticism from LGBT activists.

