Ted Cruz Rages at Biden Nominee For Tweeting ‘Fox News Plays a Role in Destroying Democracy’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) raged at Gigi Sohn, a Biden nominee to fill an open seat on Federal Communications Commission, as she sat for her third hearing in front of the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday.

Previous tweets from Sohn attacking Fox News figured prominently in early hearings and Cruz pounced on those as well. He read part of what Sohn had tweeted during the Trump administration.

“And trust me, the latter have played their own role in destroying democracy and electing autocrats like, say, Fox News,” the tweet said.

“Millions of Americans watch Fox News. You believe Fox News. As you said, this is not a retweet. This is you tweeting that Fox News plays a role in destroying democracy. You understand why millions of people don’t think you’re fair and impartial to regulate communications?” Cruz demanded.

“Fox News is not regulated by the FCC. And yeah, I have some issues with Fox News. I also have some–” Sohn replied before Cruz interrupted.

“Some issues, destroying democracy, that’s not little. Let’s look at number 16. Senator Sullivan, I asked you about that. You describe Fox News as state-sponsored propaganda. You don’t talk about vitriolic rhetoric. Senator Sullivan is right. It’s coming from you. These are your words. What about Fox News is state sponsor?” Cruz continued, adding:

You know, you talk a lot about private actors. Last I checked, Fox News is not part of the government. I want you to explain those two words: ‘State-sponsored.’ Why? Because ‘state-sponsored’ suggests that at the FCC you would use government regulatory power to go after them and silence them. What did you mean by that?

“What I meant by that, and again, remember, I regretted the tone of that was that they were very, very, very close to the Trump administration. And the two of them were sort of interacting. That’s why I called them state-sponsored,” Sohn replied.

“Can I ask you one final question? Is MSNBC very, very close to the Biden administration?” Cruz asked.

“I haven’t the slightest idea. I don’t watch it,” Sohn replied.

“You don’t watch MSNBC?” Cruz asked.

“I do not, I don’t watch CNN either. I listen to NPR. Honestly, I don’t.”

At another point during the hearing Cruz declared, “Ms. Sohn portrays herself as a defender of free speech, but he has a history of campaigning to censor conservatives. She calls Fox News, quote, ‘dangerous to our democracy.’ And has urged the FCC to revoke Sinclair’s broadcast licenses.”

Cruz added, “To Ms. Sohn, it seems that conservative speech is worse than obscenity.”

Sohn hit back by arguing that her unusual third hearing and difficulty getting confirmed are a result of “industry opponents.”

“Unfortunately, that is the exact intent of the past 15 months of false and misleading attacks on my record and on my character,” Sohn argued, concluding:

My industry opponents have hidden behind dark money groups and surrogates because they fear a pragmatic, pro-competition, pro-consumer policymaker who will support policies that will bring more, faster, and lower-priced broadband and new voices to your constituents.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com