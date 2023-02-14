‘Coward’ Mike Pence ‘Desperate to Get the Votes of the People Who Wanted to Hang Him’: MSNBC Guest Slams Possible 2024 Run

Former Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly fight a Department of Justice subpoena seeking his testimony in its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

On Tuesday’s edition of The ReidOut on MSNBC, Joy Reid said Pence, who is widely viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, is resisting the subpoena because he needs to woo Trump’s voters.

Trump already declared his candidacy in November.

“Mike Pence needs to fight this because he’s running for president,” she said. “And he needs to be able to tell the Trump base, ‘No, no, no, I was dragged kicking and screaming into testifying against Trump. ‘I love Trump. Yeah, he tried to get me hung, but that’s ok, I forgive him. I’m a Christian.'”

Guest and Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella agreed:

This is someone who is so desperate to get the votes of the people who wanted to hang him that he’s willing to look the other way and do everything he can to avoid making sure that the people who are actually responsible for sending a dangerous violent mob after him are able to escape accountability, to avoid justice.

In the two months leading up to Congress’ certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump falsely insisted the election had been rigged against him. He held a rally in Washington, D.C. that morning and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and “show strength.”

Trump repeatedly claimed that as presiding officer over certification, Pence could invalidate the election’s results. After Pence attempted no such thing, Trump’s supporters broke out into chants of “Hang Mike Pence!” as a gallows was stationed outside the Capitol.

Bardella added that “it just says everything” about the former vice president, stating that one would think Pence should want those responsible for inciting and carrying out an insurrection to be held to account.

“You should volunteer to tell anyone and everyone about what happened, who was behind it, what you heard, and to make sure that they can never hold power again,” he said. “And he’s doing the exact opposite. He’s a coward.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com