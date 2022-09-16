Tim Ryan Hits ‘Weirdo’ J.D. Vance on Abortion: ‘This Guy Is Dangerous and You Can’t Trust Him’

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) deemed his Republican opponent J.D. Vance a “weirdo” who isn’t to be trusted

Ryan appeared on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, where Joy Reid highlighted comments Vance made in January, five months before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion. Vance predicted that billionaire Democratic donor George Soros would send “a 747 to Columbus to load up disproportionately Black women to get them to go have abortions in California.”

Reid welcomed Ryan to the show and jokingly asked, “Do you agree with said conspiracy theory?”

“He has a way of wrapping it all together, doesn’t he, Joy” Ryan responded. “It’s absolutely incredible to think that this guy wants to be in the United States Senate. I mean, generally speaking, you’d say, ‘This is a pretty weird guy, you know. This is a weirdo.”

The Democratic nominee stated Vance has a penchant for wanting to control other people.

“He has a bias toward wanting to control,” he continued. “It’s control [of] women primarily, whether it’s telling them that if they’re raped, they have to have the rapist’s baby, and that woman who had been raped has to take care of that baby. He thinks that’s a good idea. No exceptions for rape and incest.”

Ryan cited remarks Vance made suggested that spouses should remain in abusive marriages for the sake of their children.

“I mean, this is so extreme,” the congressman added. “Not to mention that you forgot one big one that we keep talking about here. This guy started a fake charity to help people with opiates and didn’t spend a nickel on anybody. He brought in a spokesperson for big pharma, Purdue Pharma, that does nothing but blame addicts. It’s not Purdue Pharma. They weren’t pushing the pill mills. It’s the addicts’ fault, the people who got hooked. Across the board, this guy is dangerous and you can’t trust him.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

