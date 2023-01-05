Top House Democrats Push for GOP Unity so Congress Can Begin Session — But Also Take Brutal Swipes at McCarthy

The leadership of the Democratic Party in the U.S. House held a press conference on Thursday and offered two very different messages for the country, both urging unity in the Republican Party so that Congress may finally convene and brutally characterizing the GOP as having been hijacked by extremists unwilling to govern.

New House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was asked by a reporter if the Democrats are negotiating with Republicans to elect a speaker, given the six failures thus far by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to secure the job.

“Given the unwillingness and inability of Republicans to get a speaker of their own across the finish line, and you all started to talk about what you would demand from Republicans in exchange for votes to help them elect the speaker?” Jeffries was asked.

“Short answer is no,” replied the New York Democrat, adding:

At the end of the day, all we are. Asking Republicans to do. It’s to figure out a way for themselves to organize so the Congress can get together and do the business of the American people. Tip O’Neill got along with Ronald Reagan. Ted Kennedy got along with Orrin Hatch. Joe Biden got along with John McCain. Nancy Pelosi got along with John Boehner. Ruth Bader Ginsburg got along with Antonin Scalia. All we are asking is House Republicans to get along with each other, so we can get about the business of the American people.

Jeffries then introduced Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), the House minority whip, who lambasted McCarthy and the GOP with a brutal takedown.

“Good morning and happy Groundhog Day. Today marks day three of the 118th Congress. We’ve taken six votes for speaker and the results speak for themselves,” Clark began, striking a very different tone from Jeffries.

“House Democrats are united behind our leader, Hakeem Jeffries. And in the fight for lower costs, green jobs, and safer communities. House Republicans are in historic turmoil, unable to organize, unable to govern, unable to lead,” she continued, adding:

Years of blindly pursuing power, currying the favor of special interests, and bowing to election deniers has left the GOP in shambles. Kevin McCarthy is now being held hostage to his own ambitions by the dangerous members that he’s enabled. Let’s look at the extremists who have taken over. Lauren Boebert is whipping votes. MTG is their spokesperson and Matt Gaetz is negotiating the rules. Some on the other side of the aisle have campaigned to standing up to the crazy in their party. But their deference at this point to MAGA Republicans, their outreach to try and get power for Kevin McCarthy at any expense is paving the way for the policies that directly assault American families. A national abortion ban slashing Medicare and Social Security. Tomorrow is the second anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. It is a dark day for our country, but the pinnacle of what has become the Republican Party.

