Top Trump Officials Reportedly Doubt Iran Agreement Cut by Their Boss 

Several high-ranking U.S. officials are privately skeptical of the memorandum of understanding with Iran signed by the Trump administration, Axios reported on Monday.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance signed the memo with Iranian officials to put the countries on a pathway to end the war. Details of the arrangement are sparse, but it reportedly involves Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and agreeing to nuclear inspections. In exchange, the U.S. will end the naval blockade of Iran, unfreeze Iranian assets, and allow the country access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund. The latter provision has been both floated by Vance and denied by Trump.

Politicians and pundits have called on the administration to release the text of the memo.

On Monday, Axios reported that top officials in Trump’s circle have serious doubts about the deal. These include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Axios reported:

CIA Director John Ratcliffe told President Trump and other senior officials that intelligence gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies raised serious doubts about Iran’s willingness to make the nuclear concessions the U.S. is seeking in any final deal, according to three sources familiar with those discussions. Friction point: Ratcliffe isn’t the only skeptic in Trump’s top team. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have both expressed concerns and raised questions about the deal in internal discussions, while Vice President Vance and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner advocated for it, according to two of the sources.

One of the sources alleged to Axios that U.S. intelligence “reflects that the Iranian intentions are not in line with their commitments under the deal.”

The U.S. and Israel launched the war on Iran in February, shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a presentation in the White House Situation Room. During it, Netanyahu said the Iranian regime was ripe for toppling and that the Kurds could mount a ground offensive while a popular uprising happened within Iran. At the time, Ratcliffe called the idea “farcical,” according to a New York Times report, while Rubio said it was “bullsh*t.”

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