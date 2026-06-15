CNN’s Erin Burnett Sides With Fox News Host Over Swipe at Trump: ‘He’s Got a Point’ 

CNN’s Erin Burnett found herself in agreement with Fox News host Mark Levin, who called for more transparency from President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, the administration said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Iranian government, with the aim of ending the war. The particulars of the memo are scant, but some reporting indicates that the U.S. will unfreeze Iranian assets as part of the agreement and that Iran will have access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund. When asked about the figure, Vice President JD Vance, who signed the memo, said the fund is “the sort of thing they could have access to” if they agree to terms.

Some of the more hawkish elements of the GOP have criticized the arrangement. Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen said on social media that such a plan would be a “disaster.” Thiessen also appeared on Fox News to pan the agreement. Meanwhile, Levin, who hosts a weekend show on Fox News, called on Trump to release the memo.

“I have asked for days, why can’t we, the people, see the damn MOU?” he posted on Sunday. “Not through people briefed by an anonymous person. Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like this. If it is a great outcome for peace, then release it.”

“Well, he’s got a point,” Burnett said after reading the post on Monday’s OutFront. “It is all about the details. I mean, after all, the Obama [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] deal with Iran was 159 pages. So if the one-and-a-half-page MOU is great, why not release it? After all, if Trump kept his word, the MOU would address his own promises made the day the war began 108 days ago.”

Levin has repeatedly called on Trump to eschew negotiations and instead attempt to remove the Iranian regime entirely.

“They would be committing an act of defiance against Allah, for whom they are committed to die,” Levin said of the Iranian leadership on Saturday. “We and they are on two totally different wavelengths.”

Watch above via CNN.

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