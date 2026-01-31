Trump Aiming to Sue Michael Wolff for ‘Conspiring’ With Jeffrey Epstein to Wreck His Political Career

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump said he is looking to sue author Michael Wolff for “conspiring” with dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein to wreck his political career.

Trump shared his plan while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday night, one day after the latest batch of files on Epstein were released. Trump was asked what he thinks of the latest release and whether his critics will be “satisfied” when he went off on Wolff.

“Well they should be, because it looked like this guy Wolff, who’s a writer, was conspiring with Epstein to do harm to me,” Trump said. “And I didn’t see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping — you know, the radical left.”

He continued, “Wolff, who’s a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me politically or otherwise, and that came through loud and clear. So we’ll probably sue Wolff on that.”

Trump then said a moment later he will “certainly” sue Wolff, and “maybe” file a lawsuit against the Epstein estate as well.

“That’s not a friend,” Trump said about Epstein scheming with Wolff to take him down.

It’s unclear which Wolff-Epstein interaction in particular caught Trump’s attention. But back in November, a 2016 message from Wolff to Epstein was released in which he said Epstein could “help finish” Trump by dishing dirt on the eve of the presidential election.

Wolff also plotted with Epstein in emails from 2015 that were released at the same time. Wolff wrote to Epstein: “If he [Trump] says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house … then that gives you valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him.”

The author — in a video response to those emails last fall — did not mention his apparent ethical misconduct or the nature of his relationship with Epstein. Instead, he suggested that “perhaps we’re getting close to the smoking gun” regarding Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

Wolff wrote the 2018 bestseller Fire and Fury on the inner workings of the first Trump administration.

