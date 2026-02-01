President Donald Trump tore into Don Lemon and denied advance knowledge of the ex-CNN host’s arrest on Thursday for alleged violations of federal law in connection with a Church protest in St. Paul, MN.

Speaking with reporters on Air Force One late Saturday, Trump teed off on Lemon — claiming that his arrest was “the best thing that could happen to him” from a career standpoint.

“He’s a sleazebag!” Trump said. “Everyone’s known that. He’s a washed up… Probably from his standpoint, the best thing that could happen to him. He had no viewers. He was a failed host. And now, he’s in the news. I didn’t know anything about it.”

After playing the clip Sunday on CNN This Morning, host Victor Blackwell went to bat for his ex-colleague.

“Actually, he has a pretty big audience on YouTube and all the social media as well.” Blackwell said.

CNN This Morning guest panelist Nicole Carr — a journalist and professor — proceeded to call out the president’s denial that he knew about Lemon’s arrest ahead of time, citing the White House posting celebratory memes on social media shortly after the arrest.

“You know about it,” Carr said. “The White House is posting memes and smart takes about ‘when life gives you lemons.’ It’s like, cut the crap on that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

