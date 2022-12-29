Trump Appears to Threaten Third Party Run to Split Republican Party in Half

Former President Donald Trump appeared to wink and nod at a third-party run in 2024 by sharing on his Truth Social an article arguing for the GOP to split in half.

Trump shared the article titled “The Coming Split” without comment on Wednesday night, but many pundits and observers were quick to take notice as Trump remains the ostensible leader of the Republican Party.

The article published in the right-wing, pro-Trump website American Greatness argues, “What should we do when a majority of Republicans want Trump, but the Republican Party says we can’t have him?”

The article by Dan Gelernter leans in heavily on the debunked allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and hypes conspiratorial language alleging that a deep state stole the presidency from Trump – who the author seems to believe is universally adored.

“The Republican machine has no intention of letting us choose Trump again: He is not a uniparty team player. They’d rather lose an election to the Democrats, their brothers in crime, than win with Trump,” Gelernter writes.

“That leads us to the inevitable question: What should we do when a majority of Republicans want Trump, but the Republican Party says we can’t have him? Do we knuckle under and vote for Ron DeSantis because he would be vastly better than any Democrat?” the author asks, before concluding:

I say no, we don’t knuckle under. And I like DeSantis. I’d vote for him after Trump’s second term. But not before.

Gelernter then goes on to again claim Trump is beloved by the everyday GOP voter and that the establishment is suppressing him:

The RNC can pretend Trump isn’t loved by the base anymore, that he doesn’t have packed rallies everywhere he goes. But I’m not buying it: Talk to Republican voters anywhere outside the Beltway, and it is obvious that he is admired and even loved by those who consider themselves “ordinary” Americans.

Notably, a quick scan through Gelernter’s articles reveals many of these types of claims, like this one from a post-midterm article, claiming both the 2020 and 2022 elections were stolen:

Of course it was only a feeling, but I noticed it was shared by a surprising number of people in “deep blue” Connecticut: Enthusiasm for Trump 2020 had run higher than for any presidential candidate people could remember. Higher than it had for Obama the first time around. And it was all just a mirage?

So, while Gelernter sees unprecedented levels of support for Trump in Connecticut, of all places, he does come down to earth a bit and offer a prediction for how a third-party run by Trump would end.

“Do I think Trump can win as a third-party candidate? No. Would I vote for him as a third-party candidate? Yes. Because I’m not interested in propping up this corrupt gravy-train any longer,” Gelernter concludes in the article Trump shared.

“Mitch McConnell says that ‘providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now, according to most Republicans.’ Most Republicans where? Inside his bank account?” Gelernter adds, repeating the rhetoric on the far-right regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The article ends with Gelernter delivering a message to McConnell and the GOP establishment: “I’m fed up. And I’m out.”

