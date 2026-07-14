U.S. Central Command said American forces launched another round of strikes against Iran at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, marking the fourth straight day the U.S. has hammered Iran at the direction of President Donald Trump. Those strikes happened an hour before the U.S. was going to restart its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM posted about the new strikes on X.

“Forces began launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” the post said. “The strikes are taking place as American forces prepare to resume the naval blockade against Iranian ports and coastal areas. The blockade goes into effect at 4 p.m. ET.”

At 3 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are taking place as American forces prepare to resume the… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 14, 2026

Trump had said the U.S. would continue bombing Iran this week during a radio interview on Monday.

He told conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt the military would hit Iran “hard” — and that there was “not a damn thing they can do about it.”

The president said because Iran violated the fragile ceasefire last weekend by attacking a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the talks of a long-term peace deal had been scrapped.

“They have nothing — they have nothing going except they have big mouths,” Trump said.

He then told Hewitt the U.S. and Iran were on the verge of a peace agreement until Saturday, when Iran attacked a Cyprus-flagged ship in the strait. That spurred the U.S. to strike Iran over the weekend, with those attacks carrying over to Monday and Tuesday.

“We had a deal yesterday… these people are crazy,” Trump said. “We had a deal where we won everything, and they basically break the deal. To them, deals are made to be broken. They are extremely unreliable people, and frankly if they ever had a nuclear weapon they would use it within one day.”

Trump on Monday said the U.S. was now the “GUARDIAN” of the strait. He floated a plan where America would charge a 20% fee on cargo shipped through the passage, but he walked that back on Tuesday.

“I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Those Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future.”

Fox News showed a graphic on Tuesday afternoon indicating the U.S. had hit Western Iran near the Persian Gulf, as well as further south near the Strait of Hormuz; American forces also reportedly hit central Iran.

Watch above via Fox News.

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