Trump Breaks Out Churchill Bust to Bash Keir Starmer: ‘Unfortunately, Keir Is Not Winston Churchill’

President Donald Trump busted out the props to drive his point home on Tuesday, arguing that United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not be going down in history as a great leader and ally like Winston Churchill.

During a Q&A in the Oval Office, Trump was asked if his relationship with Starmer had been “damaged” by the U.K. not helping with the war in Iran as much as the president would have liked.

“He hasn’t been supportive and I think it’s a big mistake,” Trump started off by saying.

The president said Starmer was willing to send two aircraft carriers after the U.S. had already “won” the war, but by that point it was too little, too late.

“I said no, no we want things sent before the war, not after the war is won,” Trump said. “So yeah, I’m disappointed. I like him, I think he’s a nice man, but I’m disappointed.”

That comment echoed what Trump said on March 7, when he ripped Starmer for his belated offering. “We don’t need people that join wars after we’ve already won!” Trump said then.

Trump on Tuesday then turned and pointed at a bust of “the late, great” Churchill that was behind him. The president said former President Barack Obama did not want the bust at the White House, but that when he came into office he insisted on having it. He then used the bust to bash Starmer.

“Unfortunately, Keir is not Winston Churchill,” Trump lamented.

Ironically, his tribute to Churchill came while Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin was sitting beside him; Ireland was neutral in World War II.

Trump a moment later said many people would say the U.K. has the “best” relationship with the U.S., but he does not feel that way anymore.

“It always was the best until Keir came along,” Trump said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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