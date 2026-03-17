Irish Prime Minister Sits in Awkward Silence as Trump Refers to Female President of Ireland as a Man

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin sat awkwardly in silence during a joint-press conference with President Donald Trump on Tuesday after Trump mistakenly referred to female Irish President Catherine Connolly as a man.

As Trump and Martin fielded questions from journalists in the White House, a reporter noted that “The Irish president has said that your war against Iran is illegal, it’s an attack on international law.”

“Who said that?” asked Trump.

“The Irish president,” replied the reporter.

Trump then declared, “Look, he’s lucky I exist. That’s all I can say, because if you’re gonna allow countries that are sick and demented – and they are demented – to have nuclear weapons– everybody in the whole world should be very thankful, and I’m disappointed in NATO. Very disappointed. I’m disappointed in a couple of other countries too, but they should be very thankful that this group of people feels the way we do.”

Martin sat awkwardly in silence as Trump got Connolly’s gender wrong.

Connolly condemned the war against Iran earlier this month, calling it a violation of international law.

“The violations of international law we are witnessing are shocking and numbing, but we cannot afford inaction,” she said. “What we have witnessed in recent days in the Middle East, and beyond, are not political disputes. They are deliberate assaults on international law, the international laws that have underpinned global peace for eighty years.”

Connolly concluded, “We must name them as such, without euphemism and without equivocation.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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