A witness referred to as “Trump Employee 4” in the classified documents indictment against former President Donald Trump has been identified as Mar-a-Lago’s IT Director, CNN reported.

“We’re just learning the identity of that IT Director. Two people close to the investigation tell CNN his name is Yucil Taveras.” said anchor Jim Sciutto on Friday’s CNN News Central. “He is identified as Trump Employee Number Four.”

Earlier, Sciuto reported, “Prosecutors say Trump, along with two employees Walt Naruta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, tried to ‘alter, mutilate and conceal evidence’ after trying to delete security camera footage. Why? De Oliveira has been added to the case as a defendant now. Prosecutors argue he told the IT Director that, quote, ‘The Boss’ wanted that server deleted.”

Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig explained in an earlier block on CNN News Central how prosecutors will use the testimony of “Trump Employee 4.”

“However, if we look at some of the allegations about the tampering with the surveillance video. The way they’re going to have to prove that is with testimony from this “Trump Employee Four” about what he was told by De Oliveira about what Donald Trump said — that’s admissible, but it’s a couple layers of hearsay, the admissible kind of hearsay. And so, not everything is locked in, but the indictment overall strikes me as quite strong, but it is not perfect,” Honig said.

