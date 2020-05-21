Trump Gets Roasted for Garbled Remarks About Testing ‘Positively Toward Negative’ for Virus: ‘English Mangled Beyond Recognition’
President Donald Trump was roasted on Thursday for claiming he tested “very positively towards negative” in his most recent coronavirus test, “meaning negative.”
On social media, users mocked the tongue twister of a way that President Trump described his negative test result, comparing it to scenes from The Office and 30 Rock.
— Tim Marcin (@TimMarcin) May 21, 2020
“Well, apparently, in the medicine community, ‘negative’ means ‘good,’ which makes absolutely no sense.” — Michael Scott
“I tested very positively in another sense… I tested positively toward negative. I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative.” — Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/aRN8FdRUq7
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) May 21, 2020
https://t.co/Z7SaqByhWV pic.twitter.com/nF7l2JyyDS
— maurice (@tallmaurice) May 21, 2020
me personally, i understand this very positively in one sense, which is that i understand that i don’t understand it. right? so yes, i understand it perfectly. meaning i don’t understand it. that’s a way of saying it. i understand that i don’t understand it https://t.co/EqQOVFPbop
— Mark Berman (@markberman) May 21, 2020
https://t.co/B0N5oFmu5J pic.twitter.com/C0eMF19wys
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 21, 2020
I’m positively confused by the negative results the president says he got, after he tested very positively…or was it positively toward negative? 🤔 https://t.co/WZnwfvTiyp
— Kelly Werthmann (@KellyCBS4) May 21, 2020
It’s free-form poetry.
And I tested very positively
In another sense.
So this morning. I tested positively toward negative
Right?
So no.
I tested perfectly this morning.
Meaning I tested negative.
But that’s a way of saying it,
Positively
Toward the negative. https://t.co/SZ2z8gnhSq
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) May 21, 2020
I test very positively in that I am positive for herpes. pic.twitter.com/N2KBgZ9jej
— ella dawson (@brosandprose) May 21, 2020
From the South Lawn. @realDonaldTrump “I tested very positively in another sense. I tested positively toward negative. I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative.”
When are you getting your Physical and Mental check up for the love of all that is holy?
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 21, 2020
Me to my mom in high school when I failed a calculus test: “I tested very positively in another sense so— this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So. I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative.”
— Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) May 21, 2020
The president is not well. https://t.co/9iPZGWYo5s
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 21, 2020
English, mangled beyond recognition, collapses & expires in his mouth https://t.co/LSb2CLzVY0
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 21, 2020
During the same press briefing, President Trump told reporters that he’d like to put them in the upcoming NASA and SpaceX rocket launch and “get rid of you for a while.”
Watch above via CNN.
