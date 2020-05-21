comScore

Trump Gets Roasted for Garbled Remarks About Testing ‘Positively Toward Negative’ for Virus: ‘English Mangled Beyond Recognition’

By Charlie NashMay 21st, 2020, 3:01 pm

President Donald Trump was roasted on Thursday for claiming he tested “very positively towards negative” in his most recent coronavirus test, “meaning negative.”

On social media, users mocked the tongue twister of a way that President Trump described his negative test result, comparing it to scenes from The Office and 30 Rock.

During the same press briefing, President Trump told reporters that he’d like to put them in the upcoming NASA and SpaceX rocket launch and “get rid of you for a while.”

Watch above via CNN.

