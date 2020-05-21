Trump Tells Journalists He’d Like to Put Them in Upcoming Rocket Launch and ‘Get Rid of You For a While’

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would like to put journalists in the NASA and SpaceX rocket launch next week and send them away “for a while.”

After being asked by a reporter about the upcoming NASA and SpaceX rocket launch, President Trump said, “I’m thinking about going, that’ll be next week, to the rocket launch. I hope you’re all going to join me. I’d like to put you in the rocket and get rid of you for a while.”

Watch above via Fox News.

