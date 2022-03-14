In a conversation on Sunday with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, former President Donald Trump offered a surprising comment regarding Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump repeated some of his regular talking points about the ongoing Russian invasion, claiming that he helped arm Ukraine and that Putin “never” would have invaded if he were still president. Pirro asked Trump about Putin’s motivations and how he thinks this might all end.

“He’s got a big ego. I think what’s going on now is hard. I understand he’s gotten rid of a lot of his generals,” Trump said, explaining the difficult situation Putin is currently in, “adding he is not doing well.”

Trump, who has been under fire in recent weeks for calling Putin “savvy” and a “genius,” continued and tried to explain Putin’s thinking behind the invasion.

“They wanted to rebuild the Soviet Union,” Trump argued of Russia’s intentions. “That’s what this is all about to a large extent. And then you say, what’s the purpose of this?”

“They had a country. You could see it was a country where there was a lot of love and we’re doing it because, you know, somebody wants to make his country larger or he wants to put it back the way it was when actually it didn’t work very well,” Trump said.

“It’s just a terrible situation,” Trump added, while Pirro agreed, saying, “right.”

While a satellite state of the Soviet Union, Ukraine suffered horribly both from a devastating famine that killed millions as a result of Joseph Stalin’s policies and during World War II.

Listen to the full interview below

