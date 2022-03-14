Important From Acosta, Baffling From Bartiromo | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Jim Acosta

CNN Newsroom’s Jim Acosta helped shine a light on the human side of of the war in Ukraine with two interviews during this weekend’s shows.

The first, on Saturday, was with Bohdan Yurov, a bar owner in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Yurov has transformed his business into an emergency shelter and a distribution center where he has been organizing volunteers to help deliver food, medicine, and other supplies around town, helping feed about 1,800 daily.

“We will stay strong and we will keep the city and we will keep the country, but it’s only possible with the whole world being united,” Yurov told Acosta. “Like literally, we get up every morning only because we understand that there is a reason to continue fighting.”

Ukrainian restaurateur Misha Katsurin spoke with Acosta on Sunday about the strife Putin’s propaganda had caused within his family, with his own father in Russia not believing his description of the war and the damage caused by Russian troops to civilian areas.

Katsurin created a website to help Ukrainians share the truth about the war with their Russian relatives, to reach out with “love” and “respect.”

Two people with two stories out of the millions affected by this war, but they were important voices to hear.