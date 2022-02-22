‘How Smart Is That?’: Trump Praises ‘Savvy’ Putin, Says He Wants Russia’s ‘Peace Force’ on U.S. Southern Border

Donald Trump weighed in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine by calling Vladimir Putin’s maneuvering “genius” and lamented that the United States doesn’t have a similar “peace force” on its southern border.

On Monday Putin recognized the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, and used this as a pretext to send “peacekeeping” forces into the regions in what is a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Russia in response.

Appearing on The Buck Sexton Show on Tuesday, Buck Sexton asked Trump, “What went wrong here? What has the current occupant of the Oval office done that he could have done differently?”

“Well, what went wrong was a rigged election,” Trump replied, repeating his false election claim for the umpteenth time.

Trump said Biden shouldn’t be in the White House and that he “has no concept of what he’s doing.” The former president then recounted his immediate reaction to the news that Russia had entered Ukrainian territory:

I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said this is genius. Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine–of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So Putin is now saying it’s independent – a large section of Ukraine. I said how smart is that? And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s guy who’s very savvy. I know him very well – very, very well. By the way, this never would’ve happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable. This would never have happened. But here’s a guy, that says, “You know, I’m gonna declare a big portion of Ukraine independent.” He used the word independent. “And we’re gonna go out, and we’re gonna in and we’re gonna help keep peace.” You gotta say this pretty savvy. And you know what the response was from Biden? There was no response. They didn’t have one for that. No, it’s very sad. Very sad.

Trump and the host then moved on to discuss illegal immigration through the southern border.

Listen above via WOR-New York.

