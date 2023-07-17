Scott Galloway, the entrepreneur turned author and podcast host, made a bold prediction on the most recent episode of his Pivot podcast with tech journalist Kara Swisher, arguing that former President Donald Trump will cut a deal to avoid jail time in exchange for dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

“Let’s hear your prediction,” Swisher said as the pair wound down their Friday show.

“I think President Trump is not going to run for president under the auspices of a plea deal,” Galloway replied as Swisher interjected with a stunned, “What?!”

“Where is that coming from? No one says that stuff,” Swisher added prompting Galloway to explain himself further.

Galloway noted that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) had made “components” of the argument.

“I actually think Governor Christie is going to surpass DeSantis as the number two. But I don’t think it will matter, I think Trump, I don’t understand and can’t empathize with President Trump, but I know how old rich men think,” Galloway continued, adding:

He has a very nice life, and his life can be going back to golf and sycophants and having sex with porn stars, which I think is a good thing. I mean, I’m not being cynical. I would like to do more of that at some point in my life.

Swisher jumped in saying, “I’m going to hit you when this is over.”

“Or he can live under the threat of prison. And I think that once the third indictment, I think the laws specifically around these state secrets, I think that he is running for president and the momentum he has is real leverage and power. And I think he’s going to cash that leverage and power in for a plea deal that includes no jail time,” Galloway argued.

“For all of them, because it’s not just…” Swisher replied, noting the various cases against Trump.

“I think it’ll be an omnibus deal. I think the DOJ or whoever it is is going to realize America’s nightmare needs to end,” Galloway replied,” adding:

I don’t even know if it’s possible to wrap them all together. But I think that the DOJ or whoever is in charge is going to go, this is just bad for America. It’s bad for us on the international stage, weakens our power overseas. It’s creating huge controversy and dissent across our citizens. And I think there’s going to be a deal that’s going to say to him look, ‘you’re an old man and you’re going to be dead soon.’

Swisher then noted Trump is only three years younger than Joe Biden. “And he’s obese,” added Galloway.

“Does he really want to die of diabetes in a cell? I mean, if he goes to jail for one year, it’s probably a death sentence. I don’t think someone at this age ever recovers from being incarcerated. And even if there’s a one in ten chance, it used to be one in 100, now I think it’s legitimately a one in ten chance this guy could go to jail,” he continued.

“This is a big prediction, Scott Galloway. No one’s saying this, just so you know,” Swisher added as they pivoted to discuss Christie quickly.

As the conversation wound down, Galloway again summed up his argument:

To try and cut out the noise and just say, okay, here’s a very wealthy man is 76 or 77. And here’s here’s a political map that shows even if he’s the nominee, even if he runs for president, is most likely going to lose. And here’s someone representing the DOJ who’s gathered everybody and has the rights to negotiate on behalf of the states and the federal government and says, look, we’re going to do a plea deal. You’re going to do this X, Y, and Z, but it doesn’t involve jail time and you’re going to leave the public stage. And that, to me, feels like a pretty good deal for everybody, because if he runs and he loses and these cases keep going and the DOJ has no reason to let up and the guy has some, you know, several hundred very angry people funded to the gills and media going after him constantly are like, ‘We would really like to see you in jail. We would really like to.’ If there’s a one in ten chance of that. That is a very big motivator.

Swisher pushed back, arguing, “I do not know if he can be convinced he’s sort of so red-pilled at this point of himself.”

“I think he is more sane than people think,” Galloway concluded as the conversation wound down.

Listen to the full podcast here

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com