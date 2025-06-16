Trump Cryptically Warns, ‘Everyone Should Immediately Evacuate Tehran!’

President Donald Trump fired off a cryptic post on Monday night, warning Iranians in Tehran to “immediately evacuate” the nation’s capital.

His warning came amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel after Israel conducted airstrikes across its longtime nemesis. Several top military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the bombings. Iran has responded by firing missile barrages back at Israel, which the U.S. helped intercept.

Israel’s bombings came just two days before Trump’s envoy to the Middle East was scheduled to meet Iranian officials in Oman for talks. The U.S. and Israel have long been concerned about Iran’s civilian nuclear program, which Israel says Iran is intent on using to make nuclear weapons.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to attack.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote a brief and potentially ominous post:

Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!

It is not clear if Trump has ordered the U.S. to strike Tehran, if Trump is warning about looming Israeli strikes, or if the post is simply bluster.

Shortly after Israel’s initial strikes on Iran last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement distancing the U.S. from the bombings.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran,” he said. “We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

A notable faction of the MAGA media world has warned against further U.S. involvement in the Middle East. Hours before Trump’s post about Tehran, Tucker Carlson told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon that he believes an all-out war in the region could be “the end of the American empire.”