Trump Fires Back at Tucker Carlson by Mocking Ouster From Fox News

President Donald Trump hit back at Tucker Carlson amid the former Fox News host’s ongoing criticisms of Trump’s foreign policy.

Last week, Israel bombed Iran in a series of strikes across the country, targeting military officials and nuclear scientists. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the attacks by claiming that Iran was on the verge of building a nuclear weapon, which he has alleged for at least 13 years. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement immediately after the strikes, stating that the U.S. was not involved. Iran responded by firing a barrage of missiles at Israel, which the U.S. helped intercept.

In his newsletter last week, Carlson, who hosts a show on X, admonished Trump against further involvement and slammed U.S. “complicity” in Israel’s attacks, which could lead to a wider war.

On Monday, Trump took questions from reporters at the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada, where one reporter asked for his reaction.

“I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying,” Trump replied before swiping at him for being fired by Fox News. “Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen. Thank you.”

Earlier in the day, Carlson appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

“I actually really love Trump. I think he’s a deeply humane, kind person,” Carlson said. “But I’m really afraid that my country’s gonna be further weakened by this. I think we’re gonna see the end of the American empire.”

In the same newsletter, Carlson questioned MAGA politicians’ dedication to “America first” policies.

“Politicians purporting to be America First can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it,” he said of Israel’s attack on Iran.

Trump responded in an interview with The Atlantic on Saturday, stating, “Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that.”

Watch above via Newsmax.