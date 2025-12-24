Trump Tells Child on Santa Hotline, ‘We Won Pennsylvania… Three Times’

President Donald Trump took Christmas Eve calls from children inquiring as to the whereabouts of Santa Claus, according to NORAD’s “Santa Tracker.” At one point, he fielded a call from a child in Pennsylvania, and it went as one might expect.

Trump spoke to the children on speakerphone in front of cameras and was connected with a five-year-old boy and his mother in State College.

“Pennsylvania’s great,” Trump told the boy. “We won Pennsylvania, actually, three times. We won Pennsylvania. We won it in a landslide, so I love Pennsylvania.”

The president won the state in 2016 and 2024, but lost it in 2020, when he baselessly claimed that voter fraud occurred in the state and elsewhere.

The president told the child that, according to NORAD’s “Santa Tracker,” which somehow escaped the DOGE cuts, Old Saint Nick was in Copenhagen and heading to the U.S.

“What would you like from Santa?” Trump asked.

The child responded with what sounded like “a 3-D pen” before listing two unintelligible items, “and a robot.”

“Well, you’ll get all of it,” the president replied, leaving Mom out to dry. “Mom, I think he’s gonna get all of it, don’t you think, from Santa?”

“I think so,” the woman replied. “He was really good.”

Trump told the boy, “When you wake up in the morning, you’re gonna be the happiest young man.”

In 2018, Trump famously took a Christmas Eve call from a seven-year-old and asked, “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it’s marginal, right?”

Watch above via C-SPAN.