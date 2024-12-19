‘Unforced Error’: Trump Campaign Chiefs Reveal He Was ‘Aggravated’ By MSG Rally Speakers
Donald Trump’s campaign chiefs reveal that the GOP leader was “aggravated” by the controversy caused by some of the speakers at his Madison Square Garden rally.
During the final days of the 2024 election, the Trump campaign held a rally at the famous New York arena. Speakers including, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and Hulk Hogan all came out to show their support for Trump in front of thousands of supporters.
However, the event caused some controversy when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” and made other jokes regarding the Hispanic community.
During a sit-down interview with Politico’s Jonathan Martin, Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita and the campaign’s chief pollster Tony Fabrizio revealed that Trump was “aggravated” by the negative press surrounding the rally.
LaCivita also claimed that when President Joe Biden referred to Trump’s supporters as garbage, it “saved” the news cycle for the campaign shortly before election day.
MARTIN: He wanted to do the rally at Madison Square Garden. But was he pissed afterwards about some of the speakers that were there?
LACIVITA: I won’t say he was livid, but he was aggravated.
FABRIZIO: Unforced error. And by the way, our reaction to it — I mean, obviously we weren’t happy that it happened — but it was like, yeah …
LACIVITA: We’re going to put out a one-line statement. And that’s it. Move on.
FABRIZIO: And the media just made —
MARTIN: And that was a Monday and then Biden’s garbage comment was Wednesday.
LACIVITA: Saved it.
MARTIN: Biden saved the news cycle?
LACIVITA: Yeah.
