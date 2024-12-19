‘Unforced Error’: Trump Campaign Chiefs Reveal He Was ‘Aggravated’ By MSG Rally Speakers

Donald Trump’s campaign chiefs reveal that the GOP leader was “aggravated” by the controversy caused by some of the speakers at his Madison Square Garden rally.

During the final days of the 2024 election, the Trump campaign held a rally at the famous New York arena. Speakers including, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and Hulk Hogan all came out to show their support for Trump in front of thousands of supporters.

However, the event caused some controversy when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” and made other jokes regarding the Hispanic community.

During a sit-down interview with Politico’s Jonathan Martin, Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita and the campaign’s chief pollster Tony Fabrizio revealed that Trump was “aggravated” by the negative press surrounding the rally.

LaCivita also claimed that when President Joe Biden referred to Trump’s supporters as garbage, it “saved” the news cycle for the campaign shortly before election day.