Trump’s FBI Director Sparks Fury By Testifying No Evidence Exists Epstein Trafficked Victims to Others

FBI Director Kash Patel sparked a wave of criticism on Tuesday when he told Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) that there is “no credible information” that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked his victims to anyone else.

“You’ve seen most of the files. Who, if anyone, did Epstein traffic these young women to besides himself?” Kennedy asked at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“Himself. There is no credible information, none. If there were, I would bring the case yesterday that he trafficked to other individuals. And the information we have, again, is limited,” Patel replied.

Kennedy was not satisfied with Patel’s answer during the hearing and noted, “I think the central question for the American people is this, they know that Epstein trafficked young women for sex to himself. They wanna know who, if anyone else, he trafficked these young women to. And that’s a very fair question. I wanna know that answer.”

“And I think you’re gonna have to do more to satisfy the American people’s understandable curiosity in that regard,” Kennedy warned.

The exchange quickly went viral online and even received a community note from X, which read, “Prince Andrew agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by the woman who accused him of rape. Virginia Giuffre said that when she was a teenager, she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Pundits and journalists were quick to call out how extraordinary Patel’s statement was. “What about the victims’ depositions who name the men they were trafficked to? Is that not ‘credible evidence’?” fumed political journo Tara Palmeri.

What about the victims' depositions who name the men they were trafficked to? Is that not "credible evidence" ? https://t.co/SNXA9z0Gjm — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) September 16, 2025

Democrats also weighed in. Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) commented, “Okay release the files then.”

Okay release the files then https://t.co/Cn4RCKeABq — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) September 16, 2025

Below are some more reactions:

What??? There is volumes of testimony from Epstein's victims alleging they were trafficked to other individuals. https://t.co/iF5lCttJF3 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 16, 2025

they want you to believe that the infamous Epstein list that they constantly referred to and said was on their desk was a piece of paper that just said JEFFREY EPSTEIN in really big font https://t.co/beadpzmzAI — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) September 16, 2025

Prince Andrew agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by the woman who accused him of rape. He was also essentially fired by The Queen. So, is Kash Patel calling the late Queen Elizabeth II a liar? https://t.co/AsLouvVP4H https://t.co/Omn3Ex3kFn — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) September 16, 2025

Incredible! The notorious child sex trafficker was in fact his own sole client. The island was apparently just for snorkeling and shuffleboard. Well that settles that. In other news, all that stuff was for Pablo Escobar’s own personal use. https://t.co/3445jyo6CW — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 16, 2025

The United States of America is a banana republic. https://t.co/58ls92mMzA — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 16, 2025

