Trump’s FBI Director Sparks Fury By Testifying No Evidence Exists Epstein Trafficked Victims to Others
FBI Director Kash Patel sparked a wave of criticism on Tuesday when he told Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) that there is “no credible information” that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked his victims to anyone else.
“You’ve seen most of the files. Who, if anyone, did Epstein traffic these young women to besides himself?” Kennedy asked at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
“Himself. There is no credible information, none. If there were, I would bring the case yesterday that he trafficked to other individuals. And the information we have, again, is limited,” Patel replied.
Kennedy was not satisfied with Patel’s answer during the hearing and noted, “I think the central question for the American people is this, they know that Epstein trafficked young women for sex to himself. They wanna know who, if anyone else, he trafficked these young women to. And that’s a very fair question. I wanna know that answer.”
“And I think you’re gonna have to do more to satisfy the American people’s understandable curiosity in that regard,” Kennedy warned.
The exchange quickly went viral online and even received a community note from X, which read, “Prince Andrew agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by the woman who accused him of rape. Virginia Giuffre said that when she was a teenager, she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
Pundits and journalists were quick to call out how extraordinary Patel’s statement was. “What about the victims’ depositions who name the men they were trafficked to? Is that not ‘credible evidence’?” fumed political journo Tara Palmeri.
Democrats also weighed in. Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) commented, “Okay release the files then.”
Below are some more reactions:
__
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓