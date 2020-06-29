comScore

Van Jones Secretly Helped Develop Trump’s Police Reform Order Before Applauding It On CNN: Report

By Ken MeyerJun 29th, 2020, 10:38 am

CNN’s Van Jones was involved in crafting President Donald Trump’s new executive order on police reform, according to a new report, and failed to disclose his involvement while praising the order on air.

The Daily Beast’s Lloyd Grove reports that Jones attended “secret White House meetings” with Jared Kushner in recent weeks while the White House was under pressure to address calls for racial justice after the death of George Floyd. The report says Jones worked with law enforcement officials and White House staffers in order to help frame the police reform initiative Trump that signed in mid-June.

“I find that in politics, people get in uncomfortable situations, and that’s when you get to see what a person’s character really is,” Kushner said to the Beast. “And in a tough situation Van has shown me that he’s got true character. He’s focused on the right things.”

The report goes on by exploring the history of Jones and Kushner’s friendship, and how it seemed to culminate with their alignment on Trump’s 2018 criminal justice reform bill. It also touches on critics of Trump’s executive order, who argue Jones’ attempt to work with the president will ultimately be a fruitless endeavor.

Some praised Jones for placing a bipartisan result ahead of whatever objections he has to the Trump administration:

Others, however, panned the CNN commentator by calling his actions an ethical dilemma for CNN, or alternatively, flat out slamming him for working with Trump for minor results.

