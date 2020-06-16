CNN’s Van Jones was not impressed by Donald Trump’s latest speech from the White House, but he did give the president credit for the substance of his executive order on police reform.

Jones joined his colleagues on Tuesday to discuss Trump’s address, which was laden with several of the president’s usual talking points and attacks against his political enemies. For the most part, Jones pushed Trump’s remarks to the side and called the order a positive development for future reforms.

“There is movement in the direction of a database for bad cops. We have never had a federal database for bad cops, that’s why all these cops go all over the place doing bad stuff,” Jones said. “The chokeholds, that’s common ground now between Pelosi and Trump. Good stuff there.”

While Jones lamented that Trump “missed the opportunity” by giving a politically-divisive speech, he reiterated his view that “progress has been made” nonetheless.

“I think the progress that the people have made in getting even the Trump White House, the Republicans, and now law enforcement along with Democrats, to take steps forward is really powerful,” he continued. “The speech, I don’t give it a high rating, but the executive order is a step in the right direction.”

Watch above, via CNN.

