Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative For Covid-19 After Trump Tests Positive

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for Covid-19 just hours after it was revealed that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Twitter, Friday, Pence Press Secretary Devin O’Malley declared, “As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19.”

“Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” he added.

Trump announced early on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” he revealed. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

