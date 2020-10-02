President Donald Trump announced on Twitter early on Friday morning that both he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a late night tweet, Trump wrote: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The First Lady also put out a statement, saying “we are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together.”

Earlier on Thursday night, Trump had revealed that he and his wife were self-quarantining after one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, had shown symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive.

White House Physician Sean Conley released a letter about the diagnosis.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote, without specifying the time limit of his self-isolation.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured, I expect the President to continue to carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Just 10 days ago, Trump had infamously dismissed the pandemic during a rally in Ohio, telling his supporters that the Covid-19 virus that has killed 200,000 Americans and infected more than seven million “affects virtually nobody.”

