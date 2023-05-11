Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age to 25 or require “civic duty” stipulations for younger voters.

“We want to restore civic duty in the mindset of the next generation of Americans,” Ramaswamy said in a video that was played on Fox News’ Outnumbered Thursday. “And how we want to do it is to say that if you want to vote as an 18-year-old — between the ages of 18 to 25 — you need to either do your civic duty through service to the country.”

“That’s six months of service in either military service or in a first responder, including police, fire, or otherwise — or else you have to pass the same civics test that an immigrant has to pass in order to become a naturalized citizen who can vote in this country. At age 25, that falls away. So, in a nutshell, what we’re proposing is a Constitutional amendment to raise the voting age to 25,” the pro-Trump Republican added.

Ramaswamy, 37, is the youngest candidate currently vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Fellow conservative Ben Ferguson reacted to Ramaswamy’s proposal while on Fox, saying, “I don’t like this idea of having younger people have to pass a, you know, what do you know or not know?”

“If we’re going to do that, we have to do it across the board. I also don’t trust the government not to abuse this down the road and decide to put more requirements on people to vote, or more things to pick and choose. The principle here is, if you’re an American citizen, and all I care about is you get to show who you are to protect your vote. That’s what I think is the bottom line — are you who you say you are when you go to vote,” Ferguson concluded.

Watch the Fox News clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com