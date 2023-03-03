‘Wait a Second – They’re Doing ANOTHER Twitter Hearing?’ Chris Hayes Can’t Believe House Republicans Are Shooting a Sequel

Chris Hayes was completely gobsmacked mid-interview when his guest informed him House Republicans plan to hold another hearing about Twitter’s content moderation policies.

The MSNBC host spoke with Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, which last month held a hearing in which members questioned former Twitter executives.

Conservatives fumed at the social media platform over what they say is “censorship” of right-wing accounts and certain stories. Of particular interest to them is that the company restricted access to the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election. The FBI told Twitter at the time the story may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign. As such, the FBI has also drawn Republicans’ ire.

Hayes quoted from a Rolling Stone article that covered the House’s interviews with alleged FBI whistleblowers, who “offered contradictory responses, maintained fringe and violent online presences that undermine their credibility, and failed to demonstrate first-hand knowledge of alleged FBI wrongdoing.”

One House Republican was quoted as saying the investigation so far has been “very much amateur hour.”

“Do you agree with that assessment?” Hayes asked Plaskett.

“I don’t want to call it amateur hour,” she responded. “The individuals who are in control of not just the committee, but that party, have an agenda that can come across as amateurish. But it’s really very detrimental to our republic.”

Plaskett then revealed information that took the host completely by surprise:

PLASKETT: We know that next week they want to have a discussion – once again – about the Twitter files, which we know in fact that Twitter had very much been used to support– HAYES: Wait a second, wait a second – they’re doing another Twitter hearing? PLASKETT: Come on. You can’t make this stuff up. HAYES: No, are they really doing another Twitter hearing? PLASKETT: Yes. HAYES: Get–you know what? My God. PLASKETT: Be prepared. Next Thursday. Get the popcorn ready. HAYES: For those of us who are excessively online – and that includes myself, I’m ashamed to say – there’s an expression that people who are excessively online use, which is “Go touch grass.” And I would say to the members of the Republican committee. Go take a walk outside. Just, Twitter is not the biggest problem in America right now.

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing last month in which former Twitter employees explained certain decisions they made about content moderation. During the hearing, it was revealed that while he was president, Donald Trump sought to have a derogatory tweet from Chrissy Teigen removed from the platform.

Watch above via MSNBC.

