Republican Strategist Goes Scorched Earth on CPAC ‘Scam,’ Rips ‘Professional Grassroots Huckster Wing of the GOP’

Republican strategist Mike Murphy torched the Conservative Political Action Conference for being a hotbed of grifters and cranks.

On Friday, MSNBC’s Alex Wagner aired a clip from the event where Donald Trump Jr. encouraged the CPAC audience to use an obscure Christian cellphone provider instead of a major carrier that might be woke or whatever.

“The amazing part about the cell phone service – Patriot Mobile – that Don Jr. is hawking here, is that the whole premise is to stop spending your money at woke cell phone companies,” Wagner said. “But here is the thing. The Christian conservative carrier doesn’t have its own national infrastructure. So, it just rents excess capacity from woke cell phone companies like T-Mobile and AT&T.”

Wagner said CPAC today is not what it once was and asked, “What does CPAC tell us about the modern Republican Party? Is it just one big grift?”

She welcomed Murphy to the program to help answer this question, who pointed the finger at former President Donald Trump.

“What’s happened is, Trump is shrinking the party and CPAC is shrinking,” Murphy said. “But it is kind of a professional grassroots huckster wing of the GOP. So, the good news is, it’s an outlier. It’s not the sampling it used to be.”

Murphy said that decades ago, CPAC was a much more lively affair with young energy, but those days are gone.

“This thing now is a scam,” he said. “Pure and simple, top to bottom.”

“Does it not represent the most animated part of the base that is therefore essential to those who would like to keep power over Club for Growth?” Wagner asked.

Murphy described CPAC attendees as “the hobbyist wing of the right-wing,” while the Club for Growth represents the donor class.

“CPAC now is like the 25 Japanese troops in a cave somewhere in 1953 waiting for the emperor to tell them to attack,” he said. “It is a symptom of the weakness of the Trump thing, not the strength that he owns this shrinking island.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com