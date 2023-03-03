‘Biden Has Worked More Days Than Congress’: Fox News’s Jesse Watters Mocks House GOP Schedule, ‘Nothingburger’ Probes

Fox News host Jesse Watters expressed frustration at the slow pace of the Republican-controlled House’s investigations into President Joe Biden and his administration.

Watters aired clips of House Republican leaders promising investigations into Democrats.

“We love these guys, but I just checked the calendar and it’s already March,” he said. “Republicans have had the House since January. Why haven’t we had a hearing on the Biden crime family?”

He rattled off several other potential areas of investigation – ones involving Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I haven’t seen a single guy sweating under the bright lights,” Watters continued. “Are we gonna drill down on anything? Are we going to see anybody squirm and cough up the truth or at least plead the fifth or something so that we can start showering these goons with subpoenas? Where are the bombshells? Have the investigations even started?”

He then took issue with the House’s seemingly light schedule so far and pointed out Biden has worked more days than House members:

My producers looked at the House schedule and the House has only been in session for 22 days this year. They spent four days fighting over the speaker. And so really, they’ve only had 18 days of real work. In February, they worked eight days. Guys, I know that’s a short month, but it’s not that short. If their schedule holds up, this isn’t even a part-time job. We’re paying these guys almost $200,000 [a year] and they have a lighter schedule than Biden. We ran the numbers. Biden has worked more days than Congress.

Watters said all the public has gotten are ethics investigations into Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and George Santos (R-NY).

He referenced the House hearings about Twitter and the FBI, which he said didn’t seem to amount to much. As Watters spoke, the chyron read “Probes have been a nothingburger.”

“I’m starting to lose my patience a little,” he said. “And this is coming from a place of love.”

