WATCH: Climate Activists Are Now Pouring Out Milk All Over Department Stores To Save the World

The latest strategy from climate activists is to pour milk all over department stores to bring attention to their cause.

Members of Animal Rebellion, an animal rights and climate change organization, entered UK stores like Fortnum & Mason, and Selfridges, and dumped milk all over the floor and products on the floor as employees and customers looked on.

“Two supporters of Animal Rebellion have just poured dairy in high-end department stores,

@Selfridges and @Fortnums calling for a transition to a #PlantBasedFuture,” Animal Rebellion tweeted, along with video.

In the footage, security can be seen escorting two protesters out after their milky demonstration.

Happening now! Two supporters of Animal Rebellion have just poured dairy in High end department stores, @Selfridges and @Fortnums calling for a transition to a #PlantBasedFuture pic.twitter.com/nnMzFbB0AS — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 7, 2022

“What are the arguments in favour of non-violent direction action?” TalkTV tweeted when posting video of the incident.

“The Civil Rights movement, the Suffragettes, the Indian Independence movement, we can think of a few…” Animal Rebellion responded.

According to the group, the protesters took the milk they dumped out from store shelves. The two protesters were identified as Steve Bone and Sofia Fernandes Pontes.

“I don’t want to see my children grow up in a world surrounded by drought, destruction of nature, and food shortages. I want them to see a world full of wildlife and beauty,” Fernando’s Pontes said in a statement promoting a “plant-based future.”

“They emptied bottles of milk across the floor of the food hall to highlight the need to transition to a plant-based food system and a sustainable way of feeding the planet, without exploitation of animals,” the organization wrote when describing the pair’s actions.

If dumping milk doesn’t tickle your fancy, Animal Rebellion also posted about a Saturday protest in which demonstrators vandalized Farlows, a hunting and fishing shop in London’s West End with red paint.

⚠️BREAKING⚠️Animal Rebellion have poured red paint on the floors of Farlow’s fishing, hunting and shooting supply store as well as placed paper flowers outside the front of the shop. We need the government to support farmers in an urgent transition to a plant-based food system🌱 pic.twitter.com/o4w7Cv2O7a — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 8, 2022

The demonstrations are part of larger climate protests in London’s Green Park over the weekend.

Watch above via TalkTV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com