President Donald Trump has notably refrained from wearing a mask publicly, so Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) took matters into his own hands with a photoshop job on Monday.

The New York governor trolled Trump by photoshopping him with a mask during a press conference where Cuomo went through a slideshow of announcements.

“To start simply, the President can do two things,” Cuomo said. “First, sign an executive order directing everyone to wear a mask. How we’re at this point as a nation and we still haven’t done the simple, easy, minimal step of saying you must wear a mask when you’re in public? The President doesn’t have to pass a piece of legislation, doesn’t have to call the Congress, just sign an executive order saying wear a mask.”

“All the political nonsense we heard, now they’re doing a 180 and you have the same states now wearing masks,” Cuomo continued. “Let the president have the same sense and do that as an executive order. Then let the President lead by example and let the President put a mask on it because we know it works.”

Trump has yet to been seen publicly wearing a facial covering, but a photo from May 22 showed the President sporting a navy mask in the private portion of a tour at a Ford plant. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has regularly fielded questions about why Trump does not wear a mask, saying “it’s the American people’s choice” to wear a mask or not.

The CDC recommends on its website that “people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

In Trump’s first rally since the Covid-19 outbreak on June 20, campaign staffers removed stickers promoting social distancing in the BOK Center in Tulsa. On Monday, Jacksonville, the new main site of the Republican National Convention, will require indoor masks ahead of the event. Trump has yet to comment on the new regulations.

Watch above, via Cuomo’s YouTube.

