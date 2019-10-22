Matthew Whitaker, who served as acting United States Attorney General between November 2018 and February 2019, accused Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee of conspiring with the New York Times and Washington Post against President Donald Trump, during an appearance on Fox News with Harris Faulkner Tuesday.

“I think in this situation where we have a member of Congress coming out and characterizing testimony, but not saying what the testimony is, and the American people have no visibility, and it sounds like members of Congress can’t even get a transcript, I think this whole process is concerning and against really everything that this country stands for: Accountability, transparency, those types of basic tenants, due process,” Whitaker declared. “The Democrats and Speaker Pelosi say that this is a constitutional proceeding, and to me it looks like just the opposite. It looks like an unprecedented attack by the Democrats on a Republican president.”

“In the deposition there are Republican members of Congress that are part of the intel committee, but the rank-and-file Republicans who are going to have to vote on this ultimately, if there is even an official impeachment inquiry, are going to have very little information,” he continued. “And this is one of the things that I think this conspiracy between the Democrats on the intelligence committee and The Washington Post and The New York Times to sort of tell the story without the American people actually having the evidence, is very concerning.”

Whitaker concluded, “And when the shoe is on the other foot, we should expect this to be the future of our country if this is really the way Democrats want to proceed.”

