House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) screamed at Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) during Attorney General William Barr’s hearing on Tuesday for taking off their masks to drink.

“I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs, and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks,” declared Nadler during the hearing,

“Is it permissible to drink? Sip coffee?” asked Jordan, to which Nadler shouted, “It is not permissible!”

“We can’t drink?” the congressmen questioned.

Nadler — who was not wearing a mask properly himself — then aggressively slammed his gavel, bringing the room to silence.

Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) instituted a requirement for representatives to wear masks during hearings — giving chairs “the option of not recognizing Members in committee proceedings that fail to comply with the mask requirement.”

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) also snapped at Republican members last month for failing to wear face masks.

After White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci came under fire last week for being pictured without a mask on at a baseball game, however, the immunologist defended himself by declaring that he was drinking water.

Watch above via Fox News.

