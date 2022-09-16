WATCH: Ted Cruz Confronted by Beto Supporter on Flight: ‘Do You Know Any of the Names of the Uvalde Victims?’

A Beto O’Rourke supporter confronted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on a flight, scolding him over the Uvalde school shooting and his frequent podcasting.

A Twitter account named Beto for Everyone posted the video this week, commenting, “Senator Cruz was on my flight, and I asked him to name any of the Uvalde victims. He couldn’t.” The user also added a call to support O’Rourke for Texas governor.

When passengers began to depart, the O’Rourke supporter joked, “Hey, we’re in Houston? I thought we were going to Cancun?”

Cruz didn’t hear or ignored the comment, but it didn’t take long for the man behind the camera to prod some more.

“Senator, thank you for everything you’ve done since Uvalde,” he said. “All those podcast episodes must have raised a lot of money for you.”

Cruz responded by saying he tried passing school security legislation, but Democrats do not support the increased security guards and metal detectors for schools.

“How did you have time when you were recording a shit ton of podcast episodes?” the man asked in return.

The two continued in a back-and-forth with Cruz until another passenger off-camera told the man taking to video to let the senator “fly in peace.”

“I’m fine,” he said, retorting that Cruz can fly in peace when “children can be buried in peace.”

When Cruz pushed back and asked the man if he knew “the facts at all,” he responded by asking the senator to name the Uvalde victims.

“Do you know any of the names of the Uvalde victims?” he asked.

Cruz said he did, but did not name any and again blasted Democrats for refusing to support further security measures in schools.

“You don’t care about the facts. You’re a partisan — that’s ok,” Cruz said before turning away.

“You’re not a partisan?” the passenger asked before the clip ends.

