Senator Ted Cruz opted to walk away from tough questions asked by British journalist Mark Stone regarding gun reform laws in America instead of confronting them head-on.

Cruz was attending a vigil for victims of the Robb Elementary School massacre when Stone approached him with a camera crew. The British Sky News reporter asked why American exceptionalism is “so awful,” in the context of mass shootings that only seem to proliferate in the United States, Cruz said: “You know, I’m sorry you think American exceptionalism is awful. You’ve got your political agenda. God love you” then walked away.

From the Daily Mail report:

After repeatedly being asked ‘You can’t answer that’ by the British journalist, Cruz turned and said: ‘Why is it that people come from all over the world to America? Because it’s the freest, most prosperous, safest country on Earth. Stop being a propagandist.’ ‘You know, it’s easy to go to politics,’ Cruz told Sky News. ‘Inevitably, when some violent psychopath murders people, if you want to stop violent crime, the proposals the Democrats have — none of them would have stopped this.’ He added: ‘There are 19 sets of parents who are never going to get to kiss their child tonight.’ The Texas senator then stormed out of the interview at the vigil being held by relatives and friends of those killed in the massacre on Tuesday.

Watch above via Sky News.

