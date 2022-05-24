‘This Can’t Keep Happening. It Just Can’t’: Bret Baier Reacts to Uvalde School Shooting

Fox News anchor Bret Baier responded to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 children and two adults, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ramos was shot and killed by police. It is the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, Baier, a father of two young boys, noted that President Joe Biden was vice president during the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where 27 people, including the perpetrator, were killed.

“So he has dealt with something similar and spoken about it before. What’ll be interesting to see how much he goes into what the next steps are on this day. We saw the speech in Buffalo and what he said and how he said it,” said Baier, referencing the May 14 shooting at Tops Friendly Markets, where Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people and wounded three others.

“This is a day of, obviously, pain. And we spent a lot of Special Report talking about how as a society we’re better than this. No matter where you’re going to put it – Democrat, Republican, independent. This can’t keep happening. It just can’t.”

