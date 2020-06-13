President Donald Trump appeared to struggle several times during a commencement address he delivered Saturday afternoon at West Point, including stumbling over the pronunciation of the name of the legendary World War II General Douglas MacArthur and needing two hands to lift a glass of water.

The New York Daily News described Trump’s delivery of the speech as “lethargic,” and that, plus the moments listed below, drew a lot of mocking commentary on social media.

“‘McGarther’ — Trump also repeatedly had trouble with General Douglas MacArthur’s name,” tweeted Vox reporter Aaron Rupar.

“McGarther” — Trump also repeatedly had trouble with General Douglas MacArthur’s name pic.twitter.com/HLSwbol2yL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Another moment during the speech that caught the eye of viewers was when he lifted a glass of water up to his face, but then paused, seemingly unable to lift it the last tiny distance to his face, and brought up his left hand to steady the glass and bring it all the way to his lips.

Trump still hasn’t totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

The end of the speech had yet another incident, where Trump appeared slow and unsteady on his feet as he walked down a ramp (not stairs, as some mistakenly thought) to leave the stage after he finished speaking.

Trump turns 74 on Sunday.

