‘We Can’t Have a President On Cocaine’: Trump Baselessly Declares Blow Was Joe Biden’s

Donald Trump participated in a fawning interview with Real America’s Voice conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root, where the former president claimed the cocaine found in the White House belonged to Joe Biden.

“What do you say when you see ‘cocaine in the White House?'” Root asked. “Can you even believe that’s possible?”

“In my opinion, it’s Hunter and probably Joe,” Trump said. “Because you watch Joe at the beginning of a speech and he’s got a little life — not much — but by the end of the speech, he’s a disaster. He can’t find his way off the stage. So, there’s something going on there, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was for both of them. I think it’s for both of them. But that’s my opinion.”

“Great minds think alike!” Root said. “I said that on my TV show just this morning: it’s either Hunter or or it’s Joe, because he’s so bad that before each speech, they probably need to give him something to juice him up.”

“I think they bump him up,” Trump agreed. “And we can’t have a president on cocaine who’s dealing with nuclear weapons and everything else.”

Donald Trump: "We can't have a president that is on cocaine when you are dealing with nuclear weapons." pic.twitter.com/5rdjhNhMKZ — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 12, 2023

Trump said he “never went after Biden like I could have because of respect for the presidency.”

“If you watch what I’ve been saying about him — and all I’m doing is telling — he’s a stone cold crook, he’s a common thief, he’s a lowlife, and he’s a very stupid person.”

On Thursday, the Secret Service announced that it was unable to link the baggie of cocaine found two weeks ago in a cubby at the White House to any perpetrator, despite performing advanced DNA tests and fingerprinting analysis.

Sen. Lindsey Graham called for somebody “to be fired because somebody allowed cocaine to get into the White House, and once it was there, we can’t prove who did it, is unnerving. But somebody needs to be fired for letting it happen.”

Listen to the clip above.

