Lindsey Graham Calls For ‘Somebody To Be Fired’ For Letting Cocaine Into The WH: ‘Can You Imagine If This Had Happened On Trump’s Watch?’

Fox News dedicated a good portion of Thursday’s programming to focusing in on the Secret Service’s failure to name a suspect in the White House cocaine scandal, and brought in Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to weigh in.

“Why is this investigation already concluded, over the findings of cocaine at the White House, without a single suspect being named?” asked Sandra Smith. “I mean, isn’t that the most secure building in America?”

“Apparently not,” Graham responded. “So, here’s what the story is telling us: That somebody brought cocaine into the White House and the Secret Service has no idea who did it. That’s not confidence-inspiring. I appreciate the Secret Service; they’re brave men and women. But, can you imagine if this had happened on Trump’s watch? Somebody needs to look at the procedures protecting the White House from top to bottom. Somebody needs to be fired because somebody allowed cocaine to get into the White House, and once it was there, we can’t prove who did it, is unnerving. But somebody needs to be fired for letting it happen.”

The Secret Service announced Thursday that at the end of its investigation, it still had no leads into who brought the baggie of cocaine that was discovered nearly two weeks ago.

NBC reported, “The Secret Service investigation has concluded with no usable forensic or video evidence identifying the person responsible, three Secret Service officials familiar with the investigation tell NBC News.”

The officials told NBC News that the baggie of cocaine found in a cubby at the White House, “was subjected to advanced testing and examined at two federal labs but no usable fingerprints or DNA were detected.”

On CNN, reporter Jeremy Diamond revealed the “leading theory” on how the illicit substance got into the White House.

Now, the second source who is familiar with the investigation told me that the leading theory remains that it was one of these visitors who was entering that West Wing entrance where visitors come in to take these West Wing tours over that holiday weekend who is believed to have left this baggie of cocaine. That has not been confirmed. That is not the conclusive conclusion, the official conclusion of the Secret Service. But it does remain the leading theory, despite the fact that they were not able to identify a suspect…

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

