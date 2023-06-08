‘Where’s the Money?’ Biden Cracks Wise After Nancy Mace Says He ‘Sold Out the Country’

President Joe Biden responded to an allegation by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) that he accepted a bribe and “sold out the country” by asking for the whereabouts of his alleged payoff.

Congressional Republicans – led by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) – claim the FBI has a document stating that an informant received information about Biden possibly accepting a bribe as vice president.

Biden has denied the charge. After wrapping up a joint appearance at the White House with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, reporters shouted questions at the president as an announcement told those in attendance to remain seated until the delegations left the East Room.

“I’m supposed to walk off the stage now,” Biden deadpanned, prompting laughter in the room. A reporter offscreen nonetheless managed to get his question in:

REPORTER: [Inaudible] the bribery allegation. Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s damning evidence the FBI filed that you sold out the country. Do you have a response to congressional Republicans? BIDEN: Where’s the money? [Laughter] I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.

Biden fielded a second question from another reporter.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who serves on the Oversight Committee with Comer, has called the allegation against Biden “complete garbage.”

“Well, my understanding is that there is information provided by an FBI source who has been credible, but has no firsthand information,” Goldman told MSNBC on Tuesday. “So, this FBI source is reporting information to the FBI that was provided by the source from somebody else.”

Republicans have long claimed that as vice president, Biden leaned on the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who was investigating an energy company on whose board his son Hunter Biden served. However, the prosecutor in question was fired for not investigating corruption in the country.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com