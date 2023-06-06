‘This Is Complete Garbage’: Rep. Dan Goldman Torches House Republicans Over Biden Corruption Allegation

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) ripped into Republicans’ allegation that the FBI has information showing that Joe Biden engaged in corruption when he was vice president.

Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) have suggested the bureau has a document that could take down the president.

On Tuesday’s installment of All In on MSNBC, host Chris Hayes and Goldman discussed why the charge may not be all that.

“Pointing to something and saying, ‘There’s something nefarious afoot’ is easier than saying what the thing is,” Hayes said. “In this case, they have gotten a lot of mileage from pointing to this document as if there’s some bombshell contained within. What do we know about what is in there?”

“Well, my understanding is that there is information provided by an FBI source who has been credible, but has no firsthand information,” Goldman replied. “So, this FBI source is reporting information to the FBI that was provided by the source from somebody else. Now, that relates to the completely debunked and false allegations about sort of corruption related to then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was on the board of Burisma.”

During his father’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.

Goldman then addressed the allegation against Joe Biden that Republicans have long lobbed against him, which is that as veep, he facilitated the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the company. However, Goldman cited witnesses in the first Donald Trump impeachment investigation who said the opposite was true.

The congressman stated that those expert witnesses said was “that what Joe Biden was doing in Ukraine in urging Ukraine to remove their prosecutor general was done consistent with U.S. policy because this prosecutor general was not investigating corruption, including at [companies] like Burisma.”

He added, “This is complete garbage” and noted the Trump Department of Justice declined to prosecute the Bidens.

“And they determined it was not worth pursuing these allegations,” Goldman said. “This is a complete nothingburger.”

