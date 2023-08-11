‘Who Allowed Him To Do That Ad?!’ Laura Ingraham Roasts Mike Pence Over Fake Gas Pumping Video

Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo had a few laughs at Mike Pence’s expense on Friday night after the Republican presidential candidate released an ad in which he pumped gas – but really didn’t.

This week, Pence dropped a campaign video featuring him and a red pickup truck at a gas station.

“Hey everybody. Mike Pence here,” the former vice president said in the video while inserting the gas nozzle into his fuel tank. “Remember $2 a gallon gas? I do. And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy. Since that time, gasoline prices are up 60%, electricity prices are up 25%.”

However, at no point did Pence squeeze the handle to commence the flow of fuel. Moreover, the pump kept beeping as if to prompt him to insert a credit card or select a grade of gas.

“If you’re trying to convince voters that you are a truth teller, I wish candidates would not undermine their credibility by not doing what they claim to be doing,” Arroyo said on The Ingraham Angle. “This is how not to pump gas in your campaign ad.”

The show ran Pence’s ad to mockery.

“It’s so sad Laura,” Arroyo said.

“He’s not pumping anything,” Ingraham observed.

Arroyo went on to explain all the things wrong with the ad before cracking a joke.

“The moment you start pumping the gas, Maria Menounos shows up and starts yelling entertainment headlines at you,” he said, referring to the TV host who can be seen on video screens at certain gas pumps. “So, that’s how you know the gas is being pumped.”

“What the consultants and the ad people get paid in these campaigns, frankly, is criminal,” Ingraham said. “Who allowed him to do that ad?!”

Like all GOP candidates not named Donald Trump, Pence is far behind first place in the polls.

Watch above via Fox News.

