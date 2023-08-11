Joy Reid Argues Hunter Biden ‘Is Being Treated Worse Than Anyone Else Would Be’ By Prosecutors

MSNBC’s Joy Reid railed against the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, which on Friday took a turn when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel in the case.

Garland granted David Weiss, who has been investigating Biden in his capacity as U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, special counsel status.

Last month, prosecutors and Biden tried to cement a plea agreement after he allegedly failed to pay taxes and lied on a federal firearm application. However, the judge refused to accept the deal because there appeared to be confusion between the parties over its exact terms.

Republicans slammed the appointment of Weiss – a Donald Trump appointee – and say it’s part of an effort by President Joe Biden to “stonewall” a congressional probe into his son. They claim Hunter Biden is receiving lenient treatment because of his father.

On Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Reid claimed the opposite.

The host read from a Daily Beast article that noted the gun charge is seldom prosecuted in isolation and is usually brought against defendants when they are being charged with other crimes.

“When the feds bring this type of case, they come down hard,” the article she quoted from said. “But it’s usually a tool they use to take down tough to arrest criminals, like militant white nationalists, Islamist terrorists, or narcotraffickers.”

Reid went on to say the younger Biden is being treated more harshly because of who he is, not less.

“I think all of the evidence I’ve seen so far in this case is that Hunter Biden – he could be a terrible guy, I don’t know, never met him – is being treated worse than anyone else would be,” she said. “He’s being treated worse the way Donald Trump claims he’s being treated worse. But he actually is because normally this would just be misdemeanor stuff that would be done with. Instead, he’s endlessly investigated because of politics.”

Guest Mary McCord, a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, predicted the gun charge would be omitted in the case going forward because of a Supreme Court decision regarding the Second Amendment.

“To your point, that charge was part of a negotiated plea agreement,” McCord stated. ” And so, you know, there’s lots of factors that go into that. There’s a give and take from both sides. It was something that was subject to a diversion agreement, which means if he complies with certain requirements for the period of two years – I think it was two years in that agreement – there would be no charge. So, you know, I’m not going to say that I think he’s treated totally differently because of that.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

