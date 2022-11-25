Whoops: John Cornyn Offers Warm Thanksgiving Day Wishes From ‘Heidi & Ted’

Either Senator Ted Cruz hacked John Cornyn’s Twitter account, or his fellow Republican Texas senator forgot to put his name on a canned statement wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.
Cornyn marked the holiday by posting a passage from the Book of Numbers:
The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.
Happy Thanksgiving!
There’s just a slight problem: look at who signed the tweet.
Here’s a screenshot in case it’s deleted.
It’s a mystery how Cornyn’s tweet wound up getting signed by the Cruzes. One common assumption is that the senators have the same digital firms managing their accounts; the other is that the tweet was a half-baked cut-and-paste job. Either way, the tweet remains up after nearly a day as of this writing; thus, the jokes came.
