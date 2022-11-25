Whoops: John Cornyn Offers Warm Thanksgiving Day Wishes From ‘Heidi & Ted’

Either Senator Ted Cruz hacked John Cornyn’s Twitter account, or his fellow Republican Texas senator forgot to put his name on a canned statement wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

Cornyn marked the holiday by posting a passage from the Book of Numbers:

The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace. Happy Thanksgiving!

There’s just a slight problem: look at who signed the tweet.

The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace. Happy Thanksgiving!

Heidi & Ted

🍁🦃 🙏 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 25, 2022

Here’s a screenshot in case it’s deleted.

It’s a mystery how Cornyn’s tweet wound up getting signed by the Cruzes. One common assumption is that the senators have the same digital firms managing their accounts; the other is that the tweet was a half-baked cut-and-paste job. Either way, the tweet remains up after nearly a day as of this writing; thus, the jokes came.

Embarrassing 😳 even for them — Dodes 🇺🇦 (@racheld) November 25, 2022

My guess would be whoever manages Ted Cruz’s social also does this clown’s, too. Yikes. And 14 hours later it’s still up. https://t.co/1QCl6uBZie — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 25, 2022

Too lazy to even do their own Thanksgiving tweet. https://t.co/4HD2w0YdIs — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 25, 2022

Cutting & Pasting our Thoughts and Prayers https://t.co/fugqf71CkE — A.D. Miles (@80miles) November 25, 2022

When you cash the check but hate the client https://t.co/fmOVBFO7MK — MichaelStarr Hopkins (@Theonlyhonest) November 25, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com