Whoops: John Cornyn Offers Warm Thanksgiving Day Wishes From ‘Heidi & Ted’

By Ken MeyerNov 25th, 2022, 6:10 pm
 
John Cornyn

Tom Williams/Getty Images

Either Senator Ted Cruz hacked John Cornyn’s Twitter account, or his fellow Republican Texas senator forgot to put his name on a canned statement wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

Cornyn marked the holiday by posting a passage from the Book of Numbers:

The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.

Happy Thanksgiving!

There’s just a slight problem: look at who signed the tweet.

Here’s a screenshot in case it’s deleted.

It’s a mystery how Cornyn’s tweet wound up getting signed by the Cruzes. One common assumption is that the senators have the same digital firms managing their accounts; the other is that the tweet was a half-baked cut-and-paste job. Either way, the tweet remains up after nearly a day as of this writing; thus, the jokes came.

